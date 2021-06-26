Man shot multiple times in City Heights

SAN DIEGO – A man was hospitalized Saturday after being shot several times in the stomach in City Heights, and police were searching for two suspects, authorities said.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting around 6:30 p.m. on Altadena Avenue near Orange Avenue, San Diego Police said. The victim was found injured and taken to the hospital to undergo surgery.

As of 9 p.m. information about the victim’s status had not been released.

Details about what led up to the shooting were not immediately made available, but investigators did say they were searching for two suspects.

