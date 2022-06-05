OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Police say a man opened fire from an Oceanside sidewalk after getting in an argument with a driver and their passengers, leaving a woman from the car dead.

Officers first found the victim around 11:45 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Bush Street and Archer Street, Oceanside Police Department said in a news release. A 911 caller initially reported their friend was having a panic attack and difficulty breathing.

Police arrived and started giving the 22-year-old woman medical aid, eventually transferring her to medics who took her to Tri-City Medical Center. She was pronounced dead a short time later.

“While at the scene, officers noticed the victim had actually sustained a single gunshot wound to her

upper body,” the department’s news release explains.

Detectives went to interview the victim’s friends, a group of men who said they were driving in a car with her when they got into some kind of an argument with a man on the sidewalk, police said. It wasn’t immediately clear what instigated the fight, but as the group drove off, the man opened fire.

One bullet passed through the back of the vehicle and hit the woman, according to police.

Investigators described the gunman as a Hispanic man between 20 and 30 years old. He was bald, and between 5 feet, 10 inches and 6 feet tall with a stocky build.

The woman had not been publicly identified as of Sunday morning, as officials sought to notify her family.

Police asked anyone with information to contact Detective Dave Estrada at 760-435-4698.