Man sentenced for attacking deputy with baseball bat

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man who was shot after he attacked a sheriff's deputy with a baseball bat in Fallbrook was sentenced Monday to five years probation and ordered to enter a community mental health program.

Jesus Cirilo Rodriguez, 32, pleaded guilty last year to assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer for a Dec. 21, 2018, spree of baseball bat attacks that culminated with him smashing a window on a deputy's vehicle.

Sheriff's deputies were investigating reports of a suspect attacking victims in parked cars in the area when Deputy David Cortez was attacked around 4:30 a.m. while sitting in an unmarked car in the area of Reche and Ranger roads.

During the surveillance operation, Rodriguez walked up and smashed the window of Cortez's vehicle, shattering glass into the interior and prompting the deputy to open fire in self-defense, sheriff's Lt. Rich Williams said.

Rodriguez was shot multiple times but the wounds were not life-threatening, authorities said.