SAN DIEGO — A man robbed a gas station in the Oak Park neighborhood early Tuesday morning, San Diego Police Department said.

At approximately 12:30 a.m., a man who was supposedly pumping gas at an Arco gas station at 1817 Euclid Avenue went into the store, demanding a receipt from the clerk, Officer John Buttle said in a news release.

The clerk told the man no receipt was available since the transaction was canceled, causing the the man to become agitated, Buttle said. The man then began knocking items off the counter and demanded to be given money from the cash register.

The clerk opened the register and the man went behind the counter, taking an undetermined amount of cash before leaving the gas station in a Chevy Malibu, according to police.

The suspect was described as a thin man, standing at 5 feet, 8 inches tall, last seen wearing a white shirt and black pants.

The store clerk was not injured and police are investigating the incident.