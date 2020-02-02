Police locate man reported missing near Seaport Village

UPDATE: The missing man has been found and reunited with his family, police said.

SAN DIEGO — Police were asking for the public’s help in locating a man who was reported missing near Seaport Village Sunday afternoon.

The man, identified as 92-year-old Demacio Sanchez, was last spotted at Seaport Village around 2 p.m. wearing jeans, a plaid shirt, a dark-colored jacket and a cowboy hat (outfit pictured in below photo).

#BreakingNews We are currently in need of the public’s assistance in locating a #MissingPerson Demacio Sanchez, a 92 year old man wearing the outfit pictured. He was last seen at Seaport Village around 2pm. If you have any information please call our dispatch at 619-686-6272. pic.twitter.com/Ba9vPIPTqQ — Port of San Diego Harbor PD (@PortSDHPD) February 2, 2020

Anyone with information on Sanchez’s whereabouts was asked to call the Port of San Diego Harbor Police Department at 619-686-6272.

