Police locate man reported missing near Seaport Village

UPDATE: The missing man has been found and reunited with his family, police said.

SAN DIEGO — Police were asking for the public’s help in locating a man who was reported missing near Seaport Village Sunday afternoon.

The man, identified as 92-year-old Demacio Sanchez, was last spotted at Seaport Village around 2 p.m. wearing jeans, a plaid shirt, a dark-colored jacket and a cowboy hat (outfit pictured in below photo).

Anyone with information on Sanchez’s whereabouts was asked to call the Port of San Diego Harbor Police Department at 619-686-6272.

