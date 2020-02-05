Man pulled through window, arrested after U-Haul police chase

Police pulled this man through the window of a U-Haul after he allegedly led them on a chase. (Photo: OnSceneTV)

SAN DIEGO — A driver was arrested after leading police on a chase in a U-Haul on the freeway early Wednesday.

The chase started around 2:30 a.m. in La Mesa when officers tried to pull over the driver, who was hauling a trailer with a boat, but the driver refused to stop, police said. The U-Haul pulled onto the freeway, sending sparks flying as part of the trailer scraped the road.

Officers stayed close behind the driver until he lost control and crashed near the northbound I-5 ramp for Clairemont Mesa Boulevard in the Tierrasanta Area. Police said the man refused to get out of his vehicle until officers broke his windows and pulled him out.

The driver was arrested but police did not immediately say what charges he would face.

Sparks fly from the trailer of a U-Haul being chased by police on I-15. (Photo: OnSceneTV)