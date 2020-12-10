Man pleads not guilty to murdering houseguest in Rancho Peñasquitos

Authorities Wednesday are investigating after a person died in a fight in Rancho Peñasquitos.

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A 23-year-old man accused of killing a houseguest during a fight at a Rancho Penasquitos home pleaded not guilty Thursday to a murder charge.

Wyatt Austin Lane is accused in the Dec. 2 death of 20-year-old D’Andre Moots at a home in the 12500 block of Darkwood Road.

Shortly before 4:15 p.m. that day, Lane’s father called 911 to report that his son had gotten into a fight with a guest at their home.

In a San Diego Police Department statement announcing Lane’s arrest, Lt. Matt Dobbs said the suspect “told his father he had been in a fight with a guest earlier in the day and the guest had lost and never regained consciousness.”

Officers found the victim inside a bedroom with “apparent trauma to his body,” the lieutenant said. Moots was pronounced dead at the scene.

The circumstances behind what started the fight were not disclosed.

Lane is being held without bail and his next court date is a Jan. 12 readiness conference.