Man pleads guilty to selling fentanyl that caused woman’s overdose death

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A man who supplied fentanyl that led to the overdose death of a Ramona woman pleaded guilty Wednesday in San Diego federal court.

Michael Steen, 26, pleaded to a count of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl for selling more than 500 grams in 2018, at least some of which went to the unidentified 33-year-old victim, who died on July 9, 2018, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

San Diego County Sheriff’s Capt. Justin White said, “There are many stories of lives stolen,” by fentanyl. “In this case, the victim is a young woman from Ramona who was just starting off in life.”

Steen is slated to be sentenced on May 29.

“This case should put dealers on notice that every time we have an overdose death, we are going to come looking for you, because many lives are at stake,” U.S. Attorney Robert Brewer said.