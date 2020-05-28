Man pleads guilty in fatal stabbing case

Carlsbad police found a 35-year-old man lying mortally wounded in the street shortly before 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

VISTA, Calif. (CNS) – A man who fatally stabbed another man during an argument in Carlsbad last summer pleaded guilty Thursday to an involuntary manslaughter charge.

Jay Terry, 37, is slated to be sentenced June 25 to five years in state prison for the July 10 slaying of 35-year-old Eric Blackstock, according to Deputy District Attorney Peter Estes.

Terry and Blackstock did not know each other well, but began arguing due to something Blackstock said to Terry’s girlfriend, which escalated into violence from both parties, the prosecutor said.

Patrol officers responding to a report of a fight between two men in the 800 block of Tamarack Avenue found Blackstock mortally wounded in the street shortly before 1:20 a.m. Medics took him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

About 3 1/2 hours later, officers took Terry into custody in the 100 block of South Pacific Street in Oceanside.