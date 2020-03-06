Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) -- At the end of a wild chase in which police say the man opened fire on officers, a driver got out of his car and darted across a dark Los Angeles freeway, nearly getting flattened by passing cars before his eventual arrest.

The events began about 9:30 p.m. when the investigators say a suspected DUI driver refused to pull over in the Antelope Valley, KTLA reports.

The driver allegedly shot at deputies early on in the pursuit and took to state Route 14 in an attempt to get away.

Additional shots were fired on state Route 14 “where the suspect shot at the sheriff’s helicopter,” Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Robert Westphal said.

The suspects may also have thrown some narcotics out of the vehicle at some point during the pursuit, Westphal said.

The driver eventually merged onto the southbound Interstate 5 in Santa Clarita. Areal video from Sky5 showed the vehicle’s hood had popped up and appeared to be blocking the driver’s view.

Deputies used a spike strip to further disable the vehicle, which finally came to a stop as the driver was trying to merge onto eastbound Interstate 210 in Sylmar just after 10:15 p.m.

“At which time the driver exited with a Tec-9 semi-automatic handgun and a deputy involved shooting occurred,” Westphal said.

The suspect was hit in the leg, dropped his gun and ran down an embankment, he said.

After crossing I-5 in one direction of traffic and scaling a center divider, video showed the suspect was clipped by a motorist before he could finish crossing the freeway.

Deputies rushed onto the freeway and pulled the suspect out of traffic lanes after an initial struggle.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital in stable condition, Westphal said.

One deputy was also clipped by a vehicle while chasing the suspect across the freeway. That deputy was hospitalized and is in good condition.

“This was an absolutely out of control chase … we’re just amazed that nobody else got injured,” Westphal said.

A second suspect remained inside the vehicle and was also taken into custody. A second handgun was also found inside the vehicle, Westphal said.

Both men are in their 30s and are from Northern California. The car they were driving was not registered to them but was not reported stolen, he said.

Investigators believe both the driver and the passenger fired their weapons during the chase.

They will likely be charged with assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer, Westphal said.