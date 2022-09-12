LEMON GROVE, Calif. — A 51-year-old man died Monday after being involved in a fight in Lemon Grove, San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said.

Deputies responded to what was originally reported at a stabbing at an apartment complex around 2 a.m. in the 3700 block of Grove Street, Lt. Chris Steffen said in a news release.

First responders said they found a man in medical distress and attempted life saving measures, but their efforts were unsuccessful and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The reported stabbing was unfounded, but a physical altercation did occur between the man who died and a 32-year-old man, who has been detained in connection to the fight, Steffen said.

Authorities have not yet publicly identified either man involved in the altercation.

Anyone with information on this incident was encouraged to contact the sheriff’s homicide unit at (858) 285-6330 or after hours line at (858) 565-5200. You may also leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.