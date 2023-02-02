First responders examining the white Nissan SUV that crashed into several Bonita homes Tuesday, leaving the driver dead. (Image from OnScene TV)

BONITA, Calif. — A 68-year-old man who died after crashing into several homes in Bonita last month has been identified by authorities.

Howard Jones, a 68-year-old Bonita resident, was traveling northbound on the 4200 block of Corral Canyon Road shortly before 9:30 a.m. when he lost control of his Nissan SUV for reasons unknown.

According to the San Diego Medical Examiner’s Office, Jones’ vehicle went down an embankment and struck multiple residential buildings. He was pronounced dead at the scene with the cause listed as blunt force injuries.

No other injuries were reported in connection to this incident, however, officials say there were extensive damages to the affected buildings.

The crash is being investigated by California Highway Patrol.