SAN DIEGO – A suspect has been arrested after a man was stabbed and then run over Saturday afternoon in National City, authorities said.

The incident occurred Saturday around 12:50 p.m. when officers were dispatched to the 100 block of East 8th Street, near Big Ben Specialty Market, for reports of a man who had been stabbed and then run over by a car.

Upon arrival, officers found a 52-year-old man in a public parking lot with stab wounds and other “trauma to his body,” police said. The man, who has not been publicly identified, was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

During an initial investigation, police collected evidence and spoke with witnesses, which resulted in the identification of a suspect, 54-year-old Thornell Brown.

Around 6:10 p.m. on Saturday, NCPD officers located Brown inside of his car in the 1600 block of National City Boulevard. An officer initiated a traffic stop and took the 54-year-old man into custody.

Police say that Brown will be booked into the San Diego County Jail on suspicion of murder.

The matter remains under investigation by officials with the National City Police Department.

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to reach out to detectives at 619-336-4457 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.