SAN DIEGO — A man was taken to a hospital Thursday evening after being cut by a machete in the Talmadge area, police said.

Police were called to Winona Avenue and El Cajon Boulevard around 6:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a machete but no signs of the assailant, according to San Diego police.

Medics took the victim to a hospital. The extent of the injuries was not yet known.

