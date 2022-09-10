SAN DIEGO – A man is in the hospital after crashing his car on a freeway off-ramp in Barrio Logan Saturday morning.

The accident happened just before 6 a.m. on the Cesar E. Chavez Parkway off-ramp from Interstate 5 South. According to officers, the driver of a Dodge Charger came off the freeway on I-5 South and started to hit the walls on both sides of the off-ramp. The car was described as ping-ponging back and forth.

Once the driver came off of the off-ramp, he crossed Logan Avenue before coming to a stop on Beardsley Street.

According to officers, when they got to the scene, they found the driver foaming at the mouth and incoherent.

The man was taken to a hospital but the extent of his injuries are unknown.