Man hospitalized after allegedly resisting arrest

VISTA, Calif. (CNS) — A man who allegedly resisted arrest and appeared to be under the influence of drugs when spotted near a Vista intersection remained hospitalized Wednesday after experiencing an undisclosed medical issue, authorities said.

Dispatchers received a call shortly before 9:15 p.m. Tuesday from a person who reported that a man was acting strangely and running into traffic lanes near the intersection of South Santa Fe Avenue and Eucalyptus Avenue, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

The caller also said the man — whose name and age were not released– appeared to be under the influence of drugs and a separate caller reported that he had been lying in the middle of the street, sheriff’s Lt. Michael Blevins said.

A deputy responded to the scene and started talking to the man shortly before 9:25 p.m., but he became combative and resisted multiple attempts to detain him, Blevins said.

During the struggle, the man “lost consciousness for a brief time,” the lieutenant said. “During that lull, the deputy was able to gain control of the male and get him handcuffed before he regained consciousness.”

More deputies arrived a short time later to help take the man into custody, and he tried to kick several deputies while he was handcuffed, Blevins said.

Paramedics arrived to take the man to a hospital, but he “went into medical distress” in the ambulance and “became unresponsive,” Blevins said. “He was stabilized (at the hospital) but his prognosis is uncertain at this time.”

Detectives from the sheriff’s Homicide Unit were investigating the incident.

No deputies were injured during the arrest.