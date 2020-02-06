Man hit by car in Home Depot parking lot suffers internal bleeding

SAN DIEGO — A man suffered severe injuries when he was struck by a car in a Home Depot parking lot in the Midway District, police said Thursday.

It happened around 4:05 p.m. Wednesday at the home improvement store off Sports Arena Boulevard and Kemper Street, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

A 57-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk adjacent to the store when he was struck by an 80-year-old man driving a 2015 Toyota Prius westbound through the parking lot, Buttle said.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was treated for internal bleeding and remained intubated early Thursday morning, the officer said, adding that the man’s injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

The driver remained at the scene and intoxication was not a factor in the crash, Buttle said.