A man with multiple stabbed wounds was found in the Barrio Logan neighborhood on Sunday, said police. (Photo: OnScene.TV)

SAN DIEGO — A man with multiple stab wounds was found on a sidewalk in the Barrio Logan neighborhood on Sunday, said the San Diego Police Department.

Officers responded to the 1600 block of Logan Avenue shortly after 12:07 a.m. following a call from a concerned citizen who reported seeing the man. Police said a 29-year-old Hispanic man was at the location, suffering from apparent stab wounds to his upper body.

Despite first aid efforts, officials pronounced the man deceased at the scene. Police said the man has been identified, however, his identity is not being released at this time pending notification of family.

San Diego Police Homicide Detectives were called to the scene and are currently investigating the incident. Officials say little is known about the circumstances leading up to the stabbing at this time.

Police did report the victim was with one other male at the time who was briefly detained at the scene but was released a short time later.

Detectives are seeking surveillance video or any additional witnesses who may be able to provide additional details. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the homicide unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.