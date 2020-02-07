Man found dead, woman stabbed in East County home

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. — Deputies Friday were investigating a scene at a Casa de Oro home where an apparent overdose left a man dead and a stabbing left a woman hospitalized.

Deputies responded around 10:20 p.m. Thursday to a report of a possible overdose at a home in the 12200 block of Madrid Way, just north of state Route 94, San Diego County Sheriff’s Sgt. Kurt Cartie said.

When they arrived, deputies found a 36-year-old man unconscious and not breathing, Cartie said.

They also found a 36-year-old woman who had apparently been stabbed multiple times, the sergeant said.

As deputies began to perform CPR on the man, the woman began to vomit and pass out, Cartie said. She later told deputies she and her boyfriend had been drinking alcohol and arguing all day before he had stabbed her with a knife.

She also told deputies that she and the man had ingested Oxycodone, he said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and the woman was taken to a hospital for treatment of her injuries, which were not believed to be life-threatening, Lt. Ted Greenawald said.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office responded to the scene to take custody of the man’s body for autopsy and identification purposes.

The circumstances leading up to the stabbing were under investigation, but investigators believe there are no suspects outstanding.