Man found bleeding on Chula Vista street with damaged car nearby

CHULA VISTA (CNS) – A 30-year-old man was hospitalized in critical condition Sunday after being found in the road bleeding from the head, police said.

At 3:21 a.m., callers to the Chula Vista Police Department said the man was lying on the ground in the 800 block of Third Avenue, according to Officer J. Castillo of the CVPD.

The man received first aid from medical and fire personnel and was taken to UC San Diego Medical Center, Castillo said.

During an investigation by the traffic division, a Toyota Camry was found near Third Avenue and L Street about 970 feet from the injured man, the officer said.

The Camry was damaged from a collision with a curb and left running and unattended, Castillo said. A records check indicated that it was registered to the injured man.

Chula Vista police asked anyone with information about the accident to call 619-691-5151.