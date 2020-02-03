Man fatally struck by SUV on highway

LEMON GROVE, Calif. — A man was fatally struck when he apparently walked in front of an SUV on State Route 94 in Lemon Grove, authorities said Monday.

The crash was reported shortly after 9:05 p.m. Sunday on westbound SR- 94 east of College Avenue, California Highway Patrol Officer Travis Garrow said.

A 29-year-old woman was driving a 2010 Toyota RAV4 in the far right lane at “freeway speeds” when a man on the right shoulder of the freeway walked into traffic, directly into the path of the SUV, Garrow said.

The victim, whose name and age was not immediately available, was pronounced dead at the scene, the officer said.

“It is currently unknown if the pedestrian was under the influence of either drugs or alcohol at the time of the collision,” Garrow said.

The driver, who remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators, was not under the influence, he said.