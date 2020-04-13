Man fatally stabbed in Oceanside was a middle school teacher

OCEANSIDE (CNS) – The Oceanside Police Department Sunday is asking the public to help solve the murder of a local PE teacher who was stabbed to death in his front yard.

Chad Danielson, 45, was stabbed in the 500 block of Garfield Street on April 10, after going for a walk with his dog. He was taken to Palomar Hospital, where he died of his injuries, according to Tom Bussey of the Oceanside Police Department.

Oceanside Unified School District Superintendent, Dr. Julie Vitale, described Danielson as an “incredible teacher at Jefferson Middle School, who worked hard to develop meaningful relationships with his students.”

“His positivity and genuine care for students was evident on a daily basis,” Vitale said.

Police said there may have been a vehicle and pedestrians in the area at the time of the stabbing.

Neighbors who witnessed the attack described the suspect as a large Latino man with long, dark hair, Bussey said.

“It is our belief that someone may have seen the suspect or have information about this murder,” Bussey said.

If you or anyone you know has information, the Oceanside Police Department is asking you to contact Sgt. Keli Garcia at 760-435-4815 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.