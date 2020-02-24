Man fatally shot in alley identified

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Authorities Monday identified the man who was shot and killed last week in Mountain View.

Victor Armando Hernandez, 29, was found with at least one gunshot wound to his upper torso around 3 p.m. Wednesday in the south alley off the 3400 block of Florence Street, according to San Diego police.

Medics took Hernandez to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Witnesses told police they saw two vehicles leaving the alley: a silver, four-door Dodge Ram pickup truck and a black Chrysler sedan.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.