Man dies after SUV crashes into tree

El CAJON, Calif. (CNS) — A man was killed Sunday when his SUV drifted onto a center median and hit a tree in El Cajon, police said.

The crash happened around 1:50 p.m. along the 1200 block of North Second Street, Lt. Jason Taub with the El Cajon Police Department said.

The identity of the driver, a man in his mid-30s, was not released pending notification of his family. He was the only person inside the 1998 Ford Explorer at the time of the crash, police said.

Police were investigating the cause of the crash, Taub said.

Northbound and southbound lanes of North Second were temporarily shut down between Persimmon Avenue to Greenfield Drive as authorities worked to clear the crash site.