(KTXL) — A government building in Sacramento was temporarily evacuated Friday morning in response to a bomb threat and people were allowed back inside after receiving an “all clear” from law enforcement around 12:30 p.m., the Sacramento Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office said a SWAT team and bomb squad responded to the Department of Human Assistance (DHA), located in the 1700 block of 28th Street around 10 a.m.

According to the sheriff’s office, the building was evacuated and the Sacramento Police Department is assisting with the investigation.

The sheriff’s office said a man with a backpack entered the building and said he had a bomb.

According to the sheriff’s office, the man has been detained.

The sheriff’s office said no explosive device was found.

SacRT implemented a bus bridge temporarily on the Gold Line between 13th Street and Power Inn Stations as a result of police activity near the building.

The DHA is a Sacramento County department in charge of administering federal, state and local government programs that provide various types of assistance to eligible county residents.