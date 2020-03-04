Man charged with having drug den at his home

VISTA, Calif. (CNS) — Federal prosecutors unsealed an indictment Tuesday charging a Vista man with maintaining a drug den at his property in the North County city, which prosecutors say was home to numerous drug dealers and gang members.

Sean Terrence Sheeter is charged with a federal count of maintaining a drug-involved premises at a two-acre home at 725 Poinsettia Ave., according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, which is also seeking a criminal forfeiture of the property.

Prosecutors say North County gang members lived at the residence and used it as a headquarters for the importation of heroin and methamphetamine from Mexico, and the distribution of said drugs throughout North San Diego County.

U.S. Attorney Robert Brewer called the residence, “a drug-laden haven for violent felons, gang members, drug dealers and drug users.”

A search warrant unsealed by prosecutors states that Sheeter, who owns the property, allowed several targets of a law enforcement operation into drugs and firearms trafficking to stay at the home in exchange for providing him with drugs.

Officials say that from the beginning of 2017 until last month, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department received 53 separate calls regarding the property, including reports of stolen vehicles, thefts, disturbance calls, burglaries, grand thefts, armed suspicious persons, vandalism, and threats with a weapon.

During that time, 22 arrests were made — mostly for drug possession and stolen vehicles — and seven citations were issued at the property, which officials say is about 100 feet from an elementary school.

Sheeter was arrested Tuesday morning, but has since been released from custody and ordered to appear in San Diego federal court on Friday.

The indictment, which was returned by a grand jury last month, is the result of a multi-year investigation into activities at the residence, and involved federal wiretaps, undercover drug purchases and surveillance, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

“It’s not unreasonable to expect our neighbors to be law abiding citizens,” sheriff’s Capt. Justin White said. “Unfortunately, Mr. Sheeter allegedly felt he was above the law with little regard for his neighbors and how illegal activity would affect everyone’s quality of life.”