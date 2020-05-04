Man charged with killing ex’s twin daughters could face death

EL CAJON, Calif. (CNS) – A man who allegedly gunned down his ex-girlfriend’s twin teenage daughters in Lemon Grove pleaded not guilty Monday to double murder charges that could bring the death penalty if he is found guilty.

Dwayne Edward Groves Jr., 38, is accused of fatally shooting 15-year- old Caira Rachel Christopher and Leah Sylvania Christopher around noon April 15 at their home in the 7400 block of Central Avenue.

The girls’ 22-year-old brother, Gary Paul Goode, was also wounded. Groves allegedly pistol-whipped him in the head, according to prosecutors, who said Goode tried to shield himself from the blows with his arms, leaving him with a fractured arm.

The girls’ mother, JoAnn Hoyt, was also in the home at the time the gunfire rang out. She fled with her 4-year-old and 1-year-old children, who all escaped injury.

Deputy District Attorney Meredith Pro alleged that shortly before Groves arrived at the home, he called Hoyt and told her “he had figured it all out and had a plan,” though Hoyt didn’t know what he meant.

Deputies searched the area with help from a patrol helicopter and found Groves hiding in a backyard a few houses away from the shooting scene, according to sheriff’s Lt. Tom Seiver.

Pro said Groves had blood spatter on his clothing when he was taken into custody.

The murder charges come with a special circumstance allegation of committing multiple murders. Prosecutors have yet to decide whether to seek capital punishment for the defendant. The only other potential sentence in the event of a conviction would be life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.

Groves remains in custody without bail, and is due back in court Aug. 24 for a status conference.