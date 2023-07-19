A man who was wanted for stealing a van carjacked two vehicles during a dangerous pursuit in the Los Angeles area Wednesday afternoon before finally being taken into custody.

The Los Angeles Police Department began tracking the suspect after learning he was wanted for stealing a van in Ventura County around 8 a.m., officials said.

At some point, two LAPD officers were taken to a hospital in connection with the chase, though police did not have any details on how they were injured.

By 1:33 p.m. the driver had abandoned the van, ran into a Chevron gas station in Porter Ranch and got into a BMW sedan that was stopped.

A stolen vehicle suspect carjacks another car during a dangerous pursuit in Los Angeles on July 19, 2023. (KTLA)

The driver then took off in the stolen car and was able to evade authorities that had surrounded him at the station, aerial video showed. The passenger of the parked vehicle was able to safely get out, video showed.

The suspect was then speeding on surface streets, where he ran red lights and drove on the wrong side of the road.

Around 1:45 p.m., the driver was seen pulling into another gas station and was again able to evade a patrol unit.

Minutes later, the driver pulled into yet another gas station and on his way out crashed into a police squad car, video showed.

Just before 1:50 p.m., however, the driver was able to successfully carjack another vehicle, this time a van.

The driver got onto the northbound 101 Freeway and was seen speeding.

The driver was seen getting off the highway in Thousand Oaks around 2:05 p.m. before being boxed in by authorities.

The suspect then got out of the van and got on the ground to surrender while officers drew their guns. He was soon taken into custody without further incident.

Check back for updates on this developing story.