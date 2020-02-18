Man carjacked at park near border outlet mall

SAN DIEGO — Police were still searching for a carjacker Tuesday after he held a driver at gunpoint and stole a car near the outlet mall at the U.S.-Mexico border.

It happened around 5:05 p.m. Monday at Larson Field, a park just across the street from the Las Americas Premium Outlets in San Ysidro, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

A 35-year-old man parked his burgundy 2014 Nissan Altima at the park and walked over to the mall to do some shopping with his family, Buttle said.

After they finished shopping the man and his family walked back to the park, but when they got to their car a man pulled out a handgun and demanded the victim’s car keys, the officer said.

The victim complied and the thief drove off westbound on Camino de la Plaza in the Nissan, which had Baja California license plate A70NVB4, Buttle said.

No detailed suspect description was immediately available.

Robbery detectives were investigating the theft.