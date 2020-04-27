Man beaten, robbed at National City motel, suspects arrested

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. – Two people have been arrested after a man was attacked and robbed by a group of men at a National City motel Sunday morning, police said.

Police were called to the Roadway Inn in the 600 block of Roosevelt Avenue just before 5 a.m..

The male victim told police he was smoking marijuana outside of his motel room when a group of five men approached him. They asked the victim to share the marijuana with them, according to National City police.

The victim agreed and the group invited him to a party, stating it was one of their birthdays.

When the man entered their room, the group attacked and severely beat him. Then they robbed him of approximately $100 in cash, $50 worth of marijuana, his wallet, and keys to his car, said police.

The victim stumbled back to his room and called police. The victim refused go to the hospital at first but was later taken with serious head injuries.

Police questioned possible suspects and took two people into custody.