Man arrested for alleged kidnapping attempt

EL CAJON, Calif. — Police arrested a man they believe tried to kidnap a 1-year-old girl in El Cajon Sunday afternoon.

The alleged kidnapping attempt happened around 3:18 p.m. near a shopping center along the 400 block of Fletcher Parkway. According to El Cajon police, the child was with her mother when a man tried to grab her. The mother was able to fight off the man, who ran from the area.

People who were nearby at the time saw what happened and provided police with a description of the man. Before long, officers located a 40-year-old man who matched the witnesses’ descriptions and arrested him for attempted kidnapping.

Police said they were not looking for any other individuals in connection with the kidnapping but asked anyone with information to contact the El Cajon Police Department at 619-579-3311.