SAN DIEGO -- A man armed with a BB gun robbed a Korean restaurant in Kearny Mesa Friday night, police said.

Shortly before 10 p.m., the man walked into Woomiok in the 3800 block of Convoy Street, according to San Diego police. The thief -- allegedly a former employee at the business -- took $500 from the cash register and left.

The man was described as Hispanic, 5'5" and approximately 135 pounds. He was wearing all black and a black backpack.

No one was injured.