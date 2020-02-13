Man accused of posing as maintenance worker to burglarize apartments

LA MESA, Calif. — A man was arrested on suspicion of posing as a maintenance worker to burglarize three apartments in La Mesa this year, police said Thursday.

Corey Henson, 45, was arrested at an undisclosed location Wednesday morning in connection with at least three apartment burglaries in La Mesa since January, La Mesa police Lt. Greg Runge said.

“To date, investigators are aware of at least eight other burglaries in other local jurisdictions dating back to August 2019 that may be tied to Henson,” Runge said.

LMPD detectives will partner will investigators from other local agencies, along with the San Diego District Attorney’s Office, to determine if Henson will be charged in connection with the additional burglaries.

In each of the La Mesa burglaries, Henson allegedly posed as a maintenance worker to gain access to the victims’ apartments, Runge said. Once inside, the suspected thief stole various items, including purses and cash, then fled.

Detectives later interviewed a witness who was able to identify Henson from surveillance videos obtained from the crime scenes, the lieutenant said.

“As this multi-agency investigation is still ongoing, we will not be releasing any further specific information about the crimes, victims or stolen property at this time,” Runge said.

Henson was booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of residential burglary and identity theft.

He posted $100,000 bail Thursday morning and was released from custody pending a court appearance, Runge said. It was not immediately clear when Henson’s initial court appearance would be.