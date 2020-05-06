Man, 57, detained at Otay Mesa center, dies of COVID-19

SAN DIEGO — A 57-year-old man, formerly an ICE detainee at the Otay Mesa Detention Center who was hospitalized since late April, has died of complications of COVID-19, county officials said Wednesday.

The death, first reported by Kate Morrissey of the San Diego Union-Tribune, is believed to be the first such fatality of a detained immigrant in Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody from the coronavirus. It comes amid widespread concern about conditions for detainees at the facility after reporting nearly 200 positive cases in recent weeks.

The detention center now is home to the largest COVID-19 outbreak in the county, according to Dr. Eric McDonald, the county’s medical director of epidemiology and immunizations services.

“We have been working in support of that federal facility,” McDonald said, adding its protocols for outbreak management, infection control and contact tracing are directed by the federal government.

The man’s death was not included among the 159 new positive coronavirus cases and eight deaths the county reported in its daily briefing Wednesday. Additional identifying information about the man has not yet been publicly shared. Thus far, the county has tallied 4,319 positive tests for coronavirus and 158 deaths.

McDonald said the county has supported the facility’s outbreak control effort “by giving them infection control advice, by providing testing when asked for … we’ve given them testing equipment at times and we’ve also provided them PPE when they need it.”

“We’ve asked if they need any staffing support and they indicated they don’t need it,” he said, deferring further questions to ICE.

The death has been received with condemnation from some national organizations, including the ACLU and Physicians for Human Rights. In a statement, Andrea Flores, deputy director of immigration policy at the ACLU, called the death “a terrible tragedy, and it was entirely predictable and preventable.”

“For months, public health experts and corrections officials have warned that detention centers would be petri dishes for the spread of COVID-19 — and a death trap for thousands of people in civil detention,” Flores said. “Unless ICE acts quickly to release far more people from detention, they will keep getting sick and many more will die. Since the Trump administration began, 40 people have died in ICE detention.

Flores added, “The administration’s obsession with incarcerating people was dangerous before COVID-19, and now it is a death sentence.”

Last week, a federal judge ordered a group of 131 “medically vulnerable” detainees at the Otay Mesa Detention Center be screened for release amid a COVID-19 outbreak. The ruling came as part of a class-action lawsuit filed by the ACLU’s San Diego chapter calling for detainees at the ICE facility to be released.

However, KPBS reported as recently as Wednesday, the facility, which is run by contractor CoreCivic, had released just two immigrant detainees with more to come as soon as this weekend.