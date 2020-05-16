Man, 21, seriously injured in hit-and-run near Rolando, police say

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A 21-year-old man who fell and was lying in the middle of the street suffered serious injuries when he was struck by two vehicles in the Rolando community of San Diego, a police officer said Saturday.

The man fell at 11:30 p.m. Saturday in the No. 1 lane, in the 4800 block of College Avenue, when he was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene, said Officer Tony Martinez of the San Diego Police Department.

He was struck by another motorist who stayed at the scene and called police, Martinez said. The pedestrian’s injuries were considered life threatening.

“The driver of the second vehicle had been drinking, but he was not arrested,” he said.

Anyone with any information regarding the traffic crash was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.