Loved ones hold vigil, ask for public’s help in teen stabbing case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LA MESA, Calif. -- Friends and family held a candlelight vigil Wednesday evening in memory of 15-year-old Devin Griffiths, who was stabbed at a birthday party late January.

Griffiths eventually succumbed to his injuries Sunday, but police still have no leads on a suspect or suspects.

Dozens of people showed up at Helix Charter High School in La Mesa, where Griffiths was a sophomore, to share memories and be there for each other.

“He didn’t deserve this at all,” said Anjalyna Brandon, a friend of Griffiths.

Police say 15-year-old Griffiths was at a birthday party in Chula Vista on Jan. 31 when a fight broke out. They say he played no other role, but jumped in to save a friend caught up in the chaos.

“This kid was taught to stick up for those who were down and he lost his life for it,” said Helen Hollis, a close family friend.

Griffiths ended up stabbed and before police could arrive the suspects got away. The only information police have is the group was anywhere from eight to 15 people, 17 to 20 years old, all white or Hispanic, and a mix of men and women.

“If anybody knows anything that’s going on you need to speak up for everybody that loves him. He needs justice,” said Camille Ramirez, a friend.

The Chula Vista Police Department is asking anyone with information, video of the incident or working exterior cameras around the 900 block of Maria Way to contact the Chula Vista Police Department at 619-691-5178 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477. Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case. Visit the Crime Stoppers website at www.sdcrimestoppers.org for more information on how to send anonymous web and mobile app tips.