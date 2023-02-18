Authorities are investigating the death of an auxiliary bishop with the Catholic Church who was found shot to death in Hacienda Heights on Saturday afternoon.

The victim was identified as Bishop David O’Connell, 69, of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The shooting occurred inside his home on the 1500 block of Janlu Ave. just before 1 p.m., according to the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department.

When authorities arrived, O’Connell was pronounced dead at the scene after he was found with a gunshot wound to the upper torso, officials said.

Authorities say they investigating the case as a suspicious death.

No suspect description was available and no arrests had been made as of Saturday evening.

A native of County Cork, Ireland, O’Connell was ordained to serve in the Archdiocese of Los Angeles in 1979. He was appointed Titular Bishop of Cell Ausaille and Auxiliary Bishop in 2015.

O’Connell had served in L.A. for 45 years. He spent most of his four decades as a priest ministering in L.A.’s inner city area, officials said.

Bishop Dave O’Connell speaks at the Archdiocesan Eucharistic Congress Aug. 13, 2022. (Victor Alemán/Angelus News)

Janice Hahn, Chair of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, with Bishop David O’Connell. (Janice Hahn)

Bishop David O’Connell, auxiliary bishop for the San Gabriel Pastoral Region, visits the damaged San Gabriel Mission church the afternoon of Saturday, July 11, 2020. He also prayed with grieving parishioners. (Victor Alemán/Angelus News)

Bishop David O’Connell (center) and Archbishop José H. Gomez greet people during the annual Our Lady of Guadalupe procession in Los Angeles in 2019. (Victor Alemán/Angelus News)

Bishop-elect David O’Connell at a press conference announcing his nomination as auxiliary bishop for Los Angeles in 2015. (Victor Alemán/Angelus News)

Archbishop José H. Gomez released a statement on O’Connell’s death, saying:

“I am very sad this afternoon to report that our beloved Auxiliary Bishop David O’Connell has passed away unexpectedly. It is a shock and I have no words to express my sadness.

As a priest and later a bishop here in Los Angeles for forty-five years, Bishop Dave was a man of deep prayer who had a great love for Our Blessed Mother. He was a peacemaker with a heart for the poor and the immigrant, and he had a passion for building a community where the sanctity and dignity of every human life was honored and protected.

He was also a good friend, and I will miss him greatly. I know we all will. Please join me in praying for Bishop Dave and for his family in Ireland. May Our Lady of Guadalupe wrap him in the mantle of her love, and may the angels lead him into paradise, and may he rest in peace.”

Janice Hahn, Chair of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, responded by saying:

“I was very sad to learn of the passing of Bishop O’Connell. He was a longtime friend. I was fortunate to work with him during my time on the city council and again as Supervisor. I join with Archbishop Gomez and the people of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles in mourning his loss.”

The shooting remains under investigation.

A crowd of parishioners gathered near O’Connell’s home on Saturday night, reciting the rosary and praying for his family.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LASD’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymously tips can be submitted to “Crime Stoppers” at 800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.