Eyes on the sky: Earth, moon and Mars to align Tuesday

SAN DIEGO — A rare astrological event is happening just before sunrise Tuesday, as the moon passes directly between the Earth and Mars, according to Accuweather.

The event is known as the occultation. For those that wake up early enough before dawn on February 18, the event will be visible on the West Coast when it is still dark.

Mars will disappear behind the moon in the southeastern sky, reappearing on the other side more than two hours later, Accuweather added.

People in Los Angeles will be able to see it from 3:38 a.m. to 4:29 a.m. Tuesday.

Exact times of visibility will vary depending on location.