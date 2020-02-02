London stabbing treated as 'terror-related incident,' police say

LONDON — A man was shot dead by armed officers in Streatham, south London, in a terrorist-related incident, London’s Metropolitan Police said on Sunday.

“At this stage it is believed a number of people have been stabbed. The circumstances are being assessed; the incident has been declared as terrorist-related,” the Met said shortly after 3 p.m. local time (10 a.m. ET).

Police said it did not believe there were other suspects.

The London Ambulance Service said it was called to the scene shortly before 2 p.m.

“We are working closely with the other emergency services and are treating a number of patients at the scene,” a spokesperson for the service told CNN.

Videos shared on social media showed a number of ambulance and police cars at the scene.

Local resident Dan Smith, who was at the scene, told CNN he saw an ambulance helicopter landing on Tooting Common outside his flat. “On the High Road there was a huge police presence and a wave of ambulances/paramedics arriving. Armed police behind the cordon and everyone was told to remove back,” he told CNN in a message.

Streatham High Road is a busy shopping street. Police have told people to stay away from the area.

The incident comes just two months after police shot and killed a man on London Bridge in central London after an attack that left two people dead and three others injured.

51.507351 -0.127758