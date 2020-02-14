Locals relieved that dry winter could turn away super bloom crowds

A poppy field superbloom in the hills above Lake Elsinore after an unusually wet start to 2019.

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (The Press-Enterprise) — Southern California’s dry winter isn’t good for wildflowers and that’s OK with officials in the city of Lake Elsinore where last spring’s “superbloom” of poppies drew huge crowds.

Riverside County parks official Dustin McLain tells The Press-Enterprise the chances of a superbloom in Walker Canyon this year are small because January was dry and February has started off the same way.

Lake Elsinore Mayor Brian Tisdale is hoping the big bloom doesn’t occur because of its overwhelming impact on the community. Last March, throngs of people flocked to Walker Canyon, jamming Interstate 15 for miles in both directions.

The chaos reached a breaking point when someone landed a helicopter the middle of a field.

