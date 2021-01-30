Zoo, Safari Park reopen after weeks-long COVID-19 closure

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The San Diego Zoo and San Diego Safari Park reopened Saturday with limited shows, shopping, dining and transportation and a vow to focus on safety.

Guests are required to answer a few health questions before entering the parks. There is a mask requirement for guests and employees. Parks have signs reminding visitors to social distance.

Daily capacity will be limited and same-day reentry won’t be permitted, the parks said. Reservations are required for everyone older than 2.

Additionally, both parks will resume operations in stages that will start with outdoor dining only, 25% capacity in retail outlets, one-way path modifications and barriers, an increased number of handwashing and sanitizing locations and robust cleaning routines by staff.

“Although your next visit might feel a bit different from your past treks through the Zoo and Safari Park, you’ll discover there is still plenty to see and do,” a statement from the parks said. “Guests can once again experience wildlife with their families, stroll among diverse habitats, and take part in fun, educational activities that bring us closer to the natural world.”

The zoo’s Guided Bus Tour, Kangaroo Bus and Skyfari Aerial Tram and the Safari Park’s Africa Tram will be unavailable.

The announcement of the reopening was made Monday, hours after a regional stay-at-home order was lifted. The parks have been closed since a state order went into effect Dec. 7.