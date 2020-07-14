Zahau family sues sheriff over Coronado mansion death investigation

SAN DIEGO – The family of a woman whose nude body was found hanging from a balcony at a historic Coronado mansion is filing two lawsuits against San Diego County officials.

Attorney’s for the family of Rebecca Zahau filed a suit against the San Diego Sheriff’s Department to gain access to evidence collected during their investigation into Zahau’s death.

Zahau was found bound and hanging at the Spreckels Mansion in 2011. Her death was ruled a suicide by investigators. Her family rejected that finding and the sheriff’s department reviewed the case in 2018, confirming the original finding of suicide.

The family is also petitioning the San Diego Medical Examiner to change cause of death on Zahau’s death certificate from “suicide” to “undetermined.”

FOX 5 asked for comment about the lawsuit from sheriff officials, but as of Monday afternoon, they had not responded.