Zahau family hopes hearing will lead to evidence of homicide in Coronado mansion death

SAN DIEGO — Nearly 10 years after Rebecca Zahau’s nude body was found hanging from a balcony at Coronado’s historic Spreckels Mansion, a judge has scheduled a hearing for her family who never believed she took her own life.

Keith Greer, the lawyer for Zahau’s family, told FOX 5 on Tuesday that San Diego Superior Court Judge Timothy Taylor has set a hearing date for Oct. 15. The family hopes the hearing will lead to evidence of homicide and force authorities to look again into the infamous case.

The Sheriff’s Department twice has concluded that Zahau’s death was a suicide.

Her family, however, maintains she would not have done that and wants the cause of death to be changed to “undetermined.”

Last week, Taylor said he will hear from Zahau’s sister Mary, her mother Pari and brother-in-law Doug regarding their request to get San Diego County Sheriff Bill Gore to turn over more evidence.

The family sued the sheriff and the department last year under the California Public Records Act for records in their investigation of Zahau’s death.

Nearly two years ago, the Zahau family also won a civil wrongful death case when a jury found her boyfriend Jonah Shacknai’s brother Adam was responsible for Zahau’s death.

Greer told FOX 5 that the family expects a ruling and that it’s likely the sheriff will appeal. He anticipates that the department will answer the lawsuit within the next couple of weeks.