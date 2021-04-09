Convention center shelter to serve younger children starting Friday

SAN DIEGO — Staff at the emergency migrant shelter at the San Diego Convention Center are preparing for the arrival of a younger group of migrant children and their siblings.

A transfer of 300 children to Fort Bliss in Texas on Thursday freed up space at the convention center for a new group of unaccompanied minors. Children ages 5-12 and their older siblings, who are already in U.S. Customs and Border Protection custody, are expected to start arriving in San Diego Friday.

Mayor Todd Gloria’s office said more staff will be needed to supervise the children seeking asylum. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will adjust staffing through existing contracts and an increase in federal staff on site. There will also be adjustments to the contracted services for education, mental health and food/nutritional services, Gloria’s office said.

The migrant shelter at the convention center launched on March 27 with a focus on girls between 13-17 years old. Roughly 100 younger children with older sisters at the shelter were taken in before the site reached capacity at 1,450.

Work to transfer girls staying at the convention center to Texas will continue with hopes of reuniting them with family or sponsors as soon as possible, Gloria’s office said.

Gloria, County Board of Supervisors Chair Nathan Fletcher and Vice Chair Nora Vargas released a joint statement Friday morning:

“San Diego was chosen as the best place for the most vulnerable younger children because of the high standards of care that our local service providers like South Bay Community Services and Rady Children’s Hospital have set. We are incredibly proud of the work they have done in such a short period of time. Regardless of the ages of the children arriving, San Diego will give them the compassionate support they need as they await the day they’re connected with the family members or guardians who will care for them here in the United States.”

The convention center will provide migrant children with case management, medical and behavioral health care, educational and recreational activities, nutritious meals, hygiene, and legal assistance until July 15.