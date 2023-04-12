SAN DIEGO — Authorities have publicly identified a 20-year-old man who was shot and killed in the San Ysidro area Friday.

Police received a around 10:20 p.m. reporting a shooting in front of a home in the 100 block of East Park Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers found a man with a gunshot wound to his upper body. Officers attempted life-saving measures on the victim until paramedics with the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department arrived.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

On Wednesday, the San Diego Police Department identified the victim as 20-year-old Carlos Arvizu of San Diego.

During the course of their investigation, police learned that Arvizu was confronted by suspect(s) in a vehicle before he was shot, SDPD Lt. Steve Shebloski said. Arvizu was believed to have been visiting friends at a home in the area at the time of the shooting.

Police still do not have a physical for any possible suspects who were involved in the deadly shooting, Shebloski said. Homicide detectives are canvassing the surrounding area in search of potential evidence or witnesses who may have information regarding the deadly shooting.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting was asked to contact SDPD’s Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.