Young man killed after crashing truck down embankment

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN MARCOS (CNS) – A young man was killed when he rolled his truck down an embankment near a San Marcos school, authorities said Tuesday.

The crash was reported around 6:40 p.m. Monday on Schoolhouse Way, east of Elfin Forest Road near San Elijo Middle School, San Diego County Sheriff’s Sgt. Charles Morreale said.

Investigators determined a 19-year-old man was driving a Chevrolet pickup southbound on Schoolhouse Way at high speed when he lost control of the truck, struck a curb and the vehicle overturned down an embankment, Morreale said.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, the sergeant said. The young man’s name was withheld pending family notification.

Share this story

Most Popular Stories

Latest News

More News