Young man jailed in fatal shooting of 44-year-old in Oak Park

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – An 18-year-old man was behind bars Friday on suspicion of fatally shooting a 44-year-old man in the front yard of an Oak Park home nearly two months ago, police said.

Patrol officers responding to a report of gunfire found Bao Duong mortally wounded in the front yard of a home in the 3100 block of Collura Street, west of 54th Street, about 9:30 p.m. on May 12, according to San Diego police. Duong died at the scene.

“During the course of the investigation, 18-year-old Mark Daniel Frutoz of San Diego was identified as the suspect who shot Duong,” Lt. Andra Brown said.

Frutoz was arrested last Friday and was booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of murder, according to jail records. He was being held without bail pending arraignment, scheduled for July 9.

Authorities have not disclosed a suspected motive for the shooting or how Frutoz was identified as the suspected shooter.

