Young man hospitalized after motorcycle crash with SUV

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A 22-year-old motorcyclist was hospitalized in critical condition Saturday morning with injuries he sustained in a crash with a Toyota Rav4 in Mira Mesa.

The man was riding northbound on Camino Ruiz at Marauder Way at 10:30 p.m. Friday when he broadsided the Rav4, according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department, who added one driver ran a red light, but it was unclear which one.

The motorcyclist sustained multiple fractures and was taken to a hospital in critical condition, Heims said.

The driver of the Toyota was not hurt.