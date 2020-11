A young girl was taken to the hospital Tuesday after getting her hand caught in an escalator at the Fashion Valley Mall. (SkyFOX)

SAN DIEGO – A 4-year-old girl was taken to the hospital Tuesday after getting her hand caught in an escalator at the Fashion Valley Mall.

San Diego first responders were able to free the girl from the escalator at Bloomingdale’s after the incident was reported just before 4:20 p.m. at the mall at 7007 Friars Road.

The girl was taken by ambulance to Rady’s Children’s Hospital with “major trauma,” according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

