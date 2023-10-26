SAN DIEGO — Officials with the City of San Diego announced a new road resurfacing project is set to begin on several streets.
Over the next three weeks, streets in and around Rancho Peñasquitos, Sorrento Valley and Torrey Hills will be repaired as part of the Transportation Department’s ongoing Slurry Seal Project.
The city explained that slurry seal is the application of a mixture of water, asphalt emulsion, very small crushed rock, and additives to an existing asphalt pavement surface to help preserve and protect the underlying pavement structure. It also provides a new driving surface.
Slurry seal is often completed in phases over several days or weeks. The city said multiple slurry seal projects are happening across San Diego simultaneously.
The following roads will be resurfaced as part of this project over the next three weeks:
- Priscilla Street
- Satanas Street
- Del Diablo Street
- Penasquitos Court
- Carolee Avenue
- Pageant Avenue
- Sundance Court
- Twin Trails Court
- Stimson Court
- Guadalimar Way
- Deron Avenue
- Cavalry Court
- Sparren Court
- Thunderhead Street
- Dufresne Way
- Ireland Lane
- Rowlett Avenue
- Togan Avenue
- Sundance Avenue
- Gunner Avenue
- Boomer Court
- Dax Court
- Rife Way
- Sienna Court
- Sparren Avenue
- Russet Leaf Lane
- Dufresne Place
- Racetrack View Drive
- Carmel Knolls Drive
- Azzuro Court
- Belvista Court
- Crest Knolls Court
- Serenata Place
- Tarantella Lane
- Intermezzo Way
- Prego Court
- Aida Street
- Fairwind Court
- Fairwind Way
- Shorepointe Way
- Shorepointe Court
- Pacific Shores Way
- Ocean Ridge Way
- Longshore Court
- Vereda Luna Llena
- Senda Luna Llena
- Calle Mar De Ballena
- Carrol Canyon Road
- Calle Mar De Armonia
- Fairport Way
- Calle Isabelino
A map of street repair and other projects in your neighborhood can be found on the city’s interactive Project Finder map.
More information about different types of street repair can be found on the Transportation Department’s webpage.
According to city officials, “preventing the deterioration of streets is vital to improving the overall condition of San Diego’s network of roads.”