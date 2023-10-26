SAN DIEGO — Officials with the City of San Diego announced a new road resurfacing project is set to begin on several streets.

Over the next three weeks, streets in and around Rancho Peñasquitos, Sorrento Valley and Torrey Hills will be repaired as part of the Transportation Department’s ongoing Slurry Seal Project.

The city explained that slurry seal is the application of a mixture of water, asphalt emulsion, very small crushed rock, and additives to an existing asphalt pavement surface to help preserve and protect the underlying pavement structure. It also provides a new driving surface.

Slurry seal is often completed in phases over several days or weeks. The city said multiple slurry seal projects are happening across San Diego simultaneously.

The following roads will be resurfaced as part of this project over the next three weeks:

Priscilla Street

Satanas Street

Del Diablo Street

Penasquitos Court

Carolee Avenue

Pageant Avenue

Sundance Court

Twin Trails Court

Stimson Court

Guadalimar Way

Deron Avenue

Cavalry Court

Sparren Court

Thunderhead Street

Dufresne Way

Ireland Lane

Rowlett Avenue

Togan Avenue

Sundance Avenue

Gunner Avenue

Boomer Court

Dax Court

Rife Way

Sienna Court

Sparren Avenue

Russet Leaf Lane

Dufresne Place

Racetrack View Drive

Carmel Knolls Drive

Azzuro Court

Belvista Court

Crest Knolls Court

Serenata Place

Tarantella Lane

Intermezzo Way

Prego Court

Aida Street

Fairwind Court

Fairwind Way

Shorepointe Way

Shorepointe Court

Pacific Shores Way

Ocean Ridge Way

Longshore Court

Vereda Luna Llena

Senda Luna Llena

Calle Mar De Ballena

Carrol Canyon Road

Calle Mar De Armonia

Fairport Way

Calle Isabelino

A map of street repair and other projects in your neighborhood can be found on the city’s interactive Project Finder map.

More information about different types of street repair can be found on the Transportation Department’s webpage.

According to city officials, “preventing the deterioration of streets is vital to improving the overall condition of San Diego’s network of roads.”